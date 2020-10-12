US Army Corps of Engineers relaunch “Blue Roof Program”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is continuing to install blue roofs on homes damaged by Hurricane Laura.

If you had a Hurricane Laura temporary blue roof installed by the USACE in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vernon parishes, and it was damaged by Hurricane Delta, the USACE will assess its condition, and, if appropriate, replace it.

ALL eligible homeowners within the six affected parishes are eligible to sign-up for a FREE temporary roof beginning Oct.11 through Oct. 24, 2020.

New Right of Entry (ROEs) forms will be required for homes with previously installed USACE temporary blue roofs.

The ROE is a legal document that allows Corps workers to access your property and assess damage to your roof. The ROE also allows contracted crews to work on your roof.

“Operation Blue Roof” is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The purpose of the Operation Blue Roof is to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. This is a FREE service to homeowners. Operation Blue Roof protects your property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.

Operation Blue Roof SIGN UP: www.usace.army.mil/BlueRoof

Or contact our call center at 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258)

Criteria:

✓ Sign a “Right of Entry” form allowing USACE Staff and their contractors access to your property to assess damages and install materials

✓ The home must be your primary residence.

✓ Roof damages need to have less than 50 percent structural damage

✓ Roofs to be repaired may be composed of asphalt roof shingles, metal sheets, or a similar material which lends itself towards temporary repair with plastic sheeting or similar method. Metal roofed mobile homes present unique installation challenges and will be assessed on a case by case basis and will be covered if practicable.