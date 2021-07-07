U.S. Marshals searching for man, teen wanted for capital murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Marshals are searching for two capital murder suspects. They’re looking for Deangelo Jackson, 21, and Dezmon Clinton, 15.

Jackson is described as 5’07” and weighs 160 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his face. According to Crime Stoppers, Jackson has previously been arrested for narcotics and house burglary.

Clinton is described as 5’07” and weighs 150 pounds.

Deangelo Jackson (Courtesy: Crime Stoppers)

Dezmon Clinton (Courtesy: Crime Stoppers)

The U.S. Marshals did not say if they are both wanted in connection to the same case. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that could help with both cases would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500. Contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.