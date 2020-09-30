USACE Vicksburg District to resume collection of camping fees

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District will resume the collection of fees at its recreation sites’ day use areas beginning Thursday, October 1.

Fee collections were suspended earlier this year when recreation areas were closed due to COVID-19

precautions.

The USACE Vicksburg District has collected camping fees through online reservations and will continue this system across its projects in Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Fee collections will continue at day-use recreation areas and for special use permits, which cover events, facilities and activities. For more information on recreation fees and passes, visit here.

