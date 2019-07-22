VEC to host birdfeeder program

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Park Visitor Education Center will host a birdfeeder program on Saturday, July at 2 pm.

According to MDWFP, Using pinecones and other natural and recycled items, youth will make feeders using peanut butter and birdseed. Youth should wear appropriate clothing for these activities. After the program VEC staff will conduct a question and answer session at the VEC’s 10,000-gallon aquarium.

For additional information, or to pre-register for the event, call the VEC at (662) 563-8068. Admission is $2.50 for adults ages 18-59, and $2.00 for youth ages 3 -17 and adults over the age of 60.

Visit the MDWFP website by clicking here.