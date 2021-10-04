Vendors make final preparations for Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 162nd Mississippi State Fair will open to the public on Wednesday, October 6, and the final preparations are underway.

Michael Lasseter, the director of Mississippi State Fairgrounds, said, “Train rides, campfires. There will be a rattlesnake show and Wild West show. That’s right next to our world-famous biscuit booth also.”

Every year, fairgoers flock to the comfort of homemade biscuits, which have become a tradition and a labor of love.

Thousands of people make it to the fairgrounds in Jackson every year. This year’s festivities are lax on COVID-19 safety precautions.

Andy Berry, executive director of Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association, said, “We’ve seen the Delta variant calm down a little bit, so we’re excited folks are getting back out and enjoying some fun times.”

Vendors and the public are encouraged to wear masks.

Free admission will be available on weekdays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., except for Monday, October 11. Parking is also $5.00.