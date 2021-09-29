Vendors prepare for 162nd Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the 162nd Mississippi State Fair approaching, 12 News spoke with vendors who are getting prepared for what they hope is a big year.

Debbie Morris, a vendor, said, “We’ve got people that drive up and say, ‘This is the only reason I come.’ We had a lady from Texas, she was here visiting the other day, and she came on by and said she had to get some taffy before she left. They come and get 10 boxes, so they don’t have to come again.”

Malone’s Taffy has been a part of the fair for more than 115 years. Even in a pandemic, business is still booming.

Some vendors said 2020 was tough, and they remain hopeful for a big turnout this time around.

Gates officially open on Wednesday, October 6.