Vicksburg acquires land for Cedar Hill Cemetery expansion

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Cedar Hill Cemetery, one of the oldest and largest cemeteries in the U.S., is getting more land.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the transfer of three pieces of property on Sky Farm Avenue from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office to the city to enlarge the city’s cemetery.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. told the newspaper, “We’ve seen a high and significant number of people who are using the cemetery since we rearranged those plots and cost. A lot of people are buying and making pre-arrangements. Because of that, we need more space.”

Flaggs said the city is paving more roads in the cemetery, increasing the number of signs, and installing cameras to increase security.