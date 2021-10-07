Vicksburg alderman unveils plans for new animal shelter

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Alderman Alex Monsour unveiled plans on Thursday for a new animal shelter.

He said the current shelter often floods and is too small for the amount of animals they have. He said the new plans, which would cost as much as $1.4 million, would give them the space they need.

“Right now, we have a problem because we have cats with dogs and dogs with cats. All of the problems that were in there, we discussed and wanted to solve those issues. And under this plan, we have solved them,” Monsour stated.

He plans to hold a vote on the new project during Friday’s meeting.