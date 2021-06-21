Vicksburg Deputy Chief of Police Bobby Stewart announces retirement

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The deputy chief of police for the Vicksburg Police Department, Bobby Stewart, announced his retirement. According to the Vicksburg Post, Stewart made the announcement on Saturday.

His last day with the department is on June 30, 2021.

“I would like to thank the Board for the opportunity to serve as Deputy Chief of Police for the past eight years,” said Stewart. “After a period of consideration and prayer, I believe now is the time to retire. After 34 years of dedication to helping the community, I am ready to transition into a new role in a different environment. It has been a pleasure and honor to serve the City of Vicksburg and the citizens of Vicksburg.”

“I think Bobby has served us well, been a great police officer, and hope we can continue the tradition in law enforcement that he started. I wish him well,” said Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr.