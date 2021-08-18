Vicksburg job fair to be held August 31

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2021 Vicksburg Drive-Thru/Walk-Up Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, August 31 at the Outlets of Vicksburg. The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Attendees are asked to do the following:

  • Dress for success
  • Be prepared for on-site interviews
  • Bring resumes (Copiers/scanners will not be available at the event)
  • Review the list of participating employers
  • Bring a face mask if you are not vaccinated. A mask will be required while interacting with businesses or event staff. Vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks.

Click here to pre-register for the event. The job fair is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories