Vicksburg job fair to be held August 31

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2021 Vicksburg Drive-Thru/Walk-Up Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, August 31 at the Outlets of Vicksburg. The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Attendees are asked to do the following:
- Dress for success
- Be prepared for on-site interviews
- Bring resumes (Copiers/scanners will not be available at the event)
- Review the list of participating employers
- Bring a face mask if you are not vaccinated. A mask will be required while interacting with businesses or event staff. Vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks.
Click here to pre-register for the event. The job fair is free and open to the public.