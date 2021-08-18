Vicksburg job fair to be held August 31

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2021 Vicksburg Drive-Thru/Walk-Up Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, August 31 at the Outlets of Vicksburg. The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Attendees are asked to do the following:

Dress for success

Be prepared for on-site interviews

Bring resumes (Copiers/scanners will not be available at the event)

Review the list of participating employers

Bring a face mask if you are not vaccinated. A mask will be required while interacting with businesses or event staff. Vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks.

Click here to pre-register for the event. The job fair is free and open to the public.