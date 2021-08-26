Vicksburg leaders accept Levee Street bid

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen accepted the bid of Construction Specialists LLC of Jackson to make improvements to Levee Street.

According to the Vicksburg Post, Construction Specialists was the low bidder for the project with $698,632. The company was one of three contractors submitting bids on the project.

City Attorney Nancy Thomas said the company’s revised bid was still more than the project budget, but the city would seek additional money from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

The project will include improvements to the street’s sidewalks, installing handrails, developing parking for the Depot Museum and improving street lighting.