Vicksburg leaders approve budget for city

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a $33.12 million fiscal 2022 general fund budget.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the budget includes pay raises for employees and Aldermen Michael Mayfield and Alex Monsour, a $20,000 raise for Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and a projected $11,118 surplus, and no tax increase. The fiscal year begins on October 1, 2021.

Flaggs’ raise increases the mayor’s salary from $106,520.12 to $126,520.12, and the aldermen’s three percent raise increases their salaries from $85,224.67 to $87,781.41.

Police, firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics each get a five-percent pay increase with other city employees getting a three-percent raise if they have been employed for at least six months.

