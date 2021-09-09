Vicksburg leaders pass ordinance to ban drag racing

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed an ordinance on Tuesday, September 7 to ban drag racing in the city limits.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the decision comes after several complaints about cars drag racing were made to officials. The ordinance will be in effect 30 days after it is published. The ban also prohibits restrictions against burnouts, making donuts on the streets, public and private parking lots.

The ordinance stated the maximum penalty for first-time offenders are $250 fine and/or 30 days in jail. The maximum for a second offense is a $350 fine and/or 60 days in jail. The maximum for ongoing violations is a $500 fine and/or six months in jail.