Vicksburg leaders to hold public hearing on budget Thursday

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Vicksburg neighbors will be able to give their opinions on the city’s fiscal 2022 budget. The public hearing will be held at the Robert M. Walker Building at 5:30 p.m., according to the Vicksburg Post.

At this time, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen anticipate approving a $28 million budget. Under state law, the board must approve the budget by September 15, and the fiscal year will begin on October 1.

“I’m confident that we can balance a budget and give a raise and meet the expectation of the citizens to continue to provide the highest quality service with the least cost to the taxpayer,” Mayor George Flaggs told the newspaper.

The proposed budget includes pay raises for police officers, firefighters and other city employees.