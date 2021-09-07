Vicksburg leaders waive building fees for apartment renovation project

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a request from a company to waive building and utility tapping fees in order to help renovate of the former Confederate Ridge Apartments.

According to the Vicksburg Post, Paul Evans and John Laughlin with Eastbrook Property Management LLC said they anticipate a minimum $4 million investment to renovate the apartment complex.

In March, the board approved an ordinance, which allows the city to waive the building permit fees, application fees, tapping fees, and utility connection fees for any developer investing $4 million or more in new construction or renovations in the city.

Evans said the company acquired the property in January and began work on the renovations in April.