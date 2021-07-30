Vicksburg man arrested for sexual battery of a child

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Warren County deputies arrested a Vicksburg man on a sexual battery charge.

Sheriff Martin Pace said the investigation had been ongoing for several days. Deputies executed a search warrant at Marshall Smith’s home on Hoxie Road on Thursday, and the 81-year-old was arrested.

According to the sheriff, Smith has been charged with one count of sexual battery of a child under the age of 16. Pace said the victim was not a relative of Smith.

The sheriff stated investigators are analyzing items that were taken from Smith’s home. This is an ongoing investigation.

Smith is being held at the Warren County Jail and is expected to make his initial appearance in court on Friday, July 30.