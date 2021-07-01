Vicksburg mayor announces deputy chief recommendations for police department

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced his recommendations for Deputy Chiefs of the Vicksburg Police Department. The recommendations include current VPD Internal Affairs Investigator/Accreditation Manager Mike Bryant and former Deputy Director of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety Charlie Hill.

Charlie Hill

Michael Bryant

“After speaking with my recommended Chief Penny Jones, I’m pleased to recommend Mike Bryant to serve as Deputy Chief of Administration and Charlie Hill to serve as Deputy Chief of Operations and Investigations for the Vicksburg Police Department,” Flaggs said. “We believe that both of these individuals are highly qualified for these positions and that they will be excellent additions to the working leadership team of the Vicksburg Police Department.”

A vote by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen is scheduled for Tuesday, July 6, at 10 a.m. in the Robert M. Walker Building Board Room for the chief and deputy chief positions.