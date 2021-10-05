Vicksburg mayor hires Pendleton as Chief of Staff

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. has hired Attorney Tiffany R. Pendleton as Chief of Staff. She will start her duties on October 7, 2021.

Pendleton will succeed Sam Andrews, who has accepted a position in Gov. Tate Reeves’ Office.

“This is a great decision. I have the utmost confidence that Ms. Pendleton will execute her duties as my Chief of Staff, and that she will remain professional, diligent, and thorough in doing so. Vicksburg is her home – she wants the best for this city,” said Flaggs.

Attorney Pendleton began her professional career as a Law Clerk for the Honorable Twenty-Second Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Tomika H. Irving. After practicing in Jackson, MS, she opened her law firm, Tiffany Pendleton Law, PLLC, in Vicksburg, Mississippi. She has served as legal counsel for Pendleton Quick Lube, The Vicksburg Civil War Museum and SnoBiz-Vicksburg.