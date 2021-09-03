Vicksburg mayor reschedules budget hearing

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., canceled Thursday’s public hearing on the proposed city budget for fiscal year 2022. The hearing has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7 at the Robert M. Walker Building.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the mayor said he received the proposed $31.4 million budget at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, and he wanted more time to go over it.

“I don’t know this budget, and I can’t recommend this budget to this board – a budget that I can’t read; that I can’t understand. I’m not going to put this budget before the public,” he said.

Flaggs previously proposed a balanced budget that included a 5-percent raise for police officers and firefighters and a 3-percent raise to other city employees.

The mayor said he would be out of town on Friday, and he would study the budget over the weekend.

