Vicksburg mayor seeks pay raise for himself and city employees

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. plans to ask for a raise for himself and two aldermen when the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meets on Thursday, September 2, according to the Vicksburg Post.

“I’m going to ask for a dollar amount; not a percentage,” he said. “I want a raise for the aldermen and the employees. I’ve got this city $68 million in eight years. I’m working as the mayor and the lobbyist. I’m saving them money.”

The board’s last raise was in 2019, which increased the mayor’s salary from $103,417.60 year to $106,520.12. The aldermen’s salaries went from $82,742.40 per year to $85,224.67 per year to $85,225.67.

In a capital budget meeting on Thursday, Flaggs also offered a five percent across-the-board raise for firefighters and police officers while every other employee get a three-percent raise. He said the raise in pay would not go to any employees who just received merit pay raises.

If unable to get the proposed offer approved, Flaggs said it will be lowered to three percent for everyone, worst-case-scenario.