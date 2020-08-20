Vicksburg mayor unveils new downtown visitor information maps

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced on Thursday the installation of five new visitor information maps in downtown Vicksburg.

In spite of COVID-19, the City of Vicksburg Mayor’s office, is continuing to prepare for the future through projects like this one. These maps will serve as welcome signs for riverboat passengers and enhance overall visual experience for years to come. The difference is in the details. Mayor George Flaggs, City of Vicksburg

The information maps feature street names, public building, public parking areas, public restrooms, recreation and shopping districts, and a QR code link to a complete list of merchants, restaurants, tour homes and other attractions.

LATEST STORIES: