Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Vicksburg mayor unveils new downtown visitor information maps

Local
Posted: / Updated:

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced on Thursday the installation of five new visitor information maps in downtown Vicksburg.

In spite of COVID-19, the City of Vicksburg Mayor’s office, is continuing to prepare for the future through projects like this one. These maps will serve as welcome signs for riverboat passengers and enhance overall visual experience for years to come. The difference is in the details.

Mayor George Flaggs, City of Vicksburg

The information maps feature street names, public building, public parking areas, public restrooms, recreation and shopping districts, and a QR code link to a complete list of merchants, restaurants, tour homes and other attractions.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories