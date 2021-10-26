Vicksburg mayor wants gun offenders to wear ankle bracelets

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., said he wants anyone who is out on bond in connection to a gun-related charge to wear an ankle bracelet.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the mayor said the ankle bracelet could help authorities monitor weapons offenders due to a GIS system, which would help locate the individual.

Flaggs recommended the idea after recent shootings on Mattingly Street and at the New Main Apartments on Alcorn Drive. No one was injured in either shooting.

The mayor said County Judge Marcie Southerland will meet with City Attorney Nancy Thomas and City Prosecutor Kim Nailor to discuss the bracelets for gun offenders.

Vicksburg has an ordinance that prohibits people from firing weapons inside city limits.