Vicksburg mayor won’t extend mask mandate for city

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced on Thursday that he will not extend the COVID-19 mask mandate set to expire on Monday, October 4.

“I will not be extending the City of Vicksburg’s COVID-19 mask mandate that’s set to expire on Monday, October 4th, but highly recommend everyone take the vaccine and wear a mask when social distancing can’t be practiced,” said Mayor Flaggs.

He said the decision comes after seeing continuously lower-case numbers within the city and having the community vaccination rate near 50 percent.