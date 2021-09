VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened on October 19, 2020.

They said Clarance “Koko” Lowe surrendered to US Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Friday, September 10 around 7:00 p.m. at the Leflore County Jail without incident.

Lowe is accused of the murder of 20-year-old Karl Michael Singleton, which happened at his home on Enchanted Drive.

Lowe is being held without bond pending his appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court.