Vicksburg National Military Park fees going digital in October

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg National Military Park will begin selling digital entrance passes through Recreation.gov on October 3, 2021. This is the first phase of the park’s new cashless free system rollout.

With Recreation.gov, visitors will be able to purchase a park entrance pass or annual passes online before their visit or upon arrival at the park.

“Recreation.gov will provide park visitors more flexibility to purchase passes when it’s convenient to them,” said Carrie Mardorf, acting superintendent, Vicksburg National Military Park. “Going cashless will help limit wait time for visitors upon entry and enhance stewardship of park funds.”

Visitors can buy Vicksburg National Military Park passes online or through the Recreation.gov app.

Visitors purchasing from Recreation.gov will have a digital pass they can store on a mobile device or print out. Digital passes are connected to the user’s license plate number. Staff will scan for either a printout in the windshield or license plate numbers associated with a current digital pass in Recreation.gov.

All park visitors, including walkers, cyclists and joggers are required to purchase an entrance pass upon entering Vicksburg National Military Park.