Vicksburg National Military Park to commemorate the 158th Anniversary of the Surrender of Vicksburg

Courtesy: National Park Service

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Park Service (NPS) park staff and volunteers will offer special programming to commemorate the 158th anniversary of the surrender of Vicksburg. The programming will take place on July 3-4, 2021.

The park cannon detachment will present daily artillery demonstrations at 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. on both Saturday July 3, and Sunday July 4, at Tour Stop 1 on the park tour road. This event also kicks off the living history programs for the summer at the Vicksburg National Military Park.

Programs are free and open to the public.

