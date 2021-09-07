Vicksburg Police Department accepting applications for new officers

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department is now accepting applications for new police officers to join the force. Currently, there are openings for the Patrol Division. Leaders hope to hire the new officers in December 2021.

Qualifications:

Candidates must be 21 years of age

Candidates must be U.S. citizens

Candidates must be high school graduates. GED’s are acceptable

Candidates must have a valid driver’s license

If a candidate has any military service, they must have been discharged under honorable conditions

Candidates must pass physical fitness agility test

Candidates must score 70% or better on Civil Service written examination

Candidates must pass a background check. Candidates cannot have any felony convictions or any misdemeanor Domestic Violence convictions

Candidates must pass a physical examination

Candidates must pass a drug screen

Candidates must receive a satisfactory psychological evaluation

Benefits:

Beginning salary is $16.12 per hour, with educational incentives offered for Associates, Bachelors and Masters Degrees at the time of hire

Employer-paid health, life, dental and vision insurance. Family insurance packages are offered at competitive rates

Officers are on the State of Mississippi Retirement Plan

Nine paid holidays each year, and officers accrue paid sick and personal leave

According to leaders with the department, the testing process will begin on October 9, 2021, and will consist of three parts:

Physical agility test will be held on Saturday, October 9, at 8:00 a.m. at the Vicksburg High School Stadium. Test will consist of push-ups, trunk flexion, agility run and 1.5-mile endurance run.

Written test will follow on Monday, October 18 at 9:00 a.m. at the Vicksburg Police Department’s Training Room, located at 820 Veto Street. The test will consist of a reading ability test and the Entry-Level Police Test. The Reading Ability Test is pass/fail.

On Tuesday, October 19, at 9:00 a.m., the oral segment of the test will be held at the Vicksburg Police Department’s Training Room. Candidates will be presented with a number of scenarios and given four minutes to formulate and verbally respond to each one while being recorded and filmed.

After the testing process is finished, officers at the department will conduct background investigations on each candidate. The process is expected to take two months.

Once the background investigations are complete, the candidates will be interviewed by a board of senior officers on the Vicksburg Police Department. Afterwards, those who are selected will be scheduled for a medical physical with a drug screen and a psychological evaluation.

Application packets can be picked up at the City of Vicksburg Human Resource Office, located at 1415 Walnut Street, Suite 100. The applications will be available during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The deadline to return the packets is 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 1.