Vicksburg police restructuring operations to increase presence in community

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the department is working to restructure its operations to increase police presence in the community.

According to the Vicksburg Daily News, officers will report to the Mobile Command Center rather than the police department. The Mobile Command Center will be placed in different neighborhoods throughout the city to allow officers to work more closely with citizens in the area.

“What we’re doing is we are bringing the police department back to the neighborhoods,” said Chief Jones.

She hopes more police presence in the community will help build better relationships with neighbors.