Vicksburg receives higher sales tax collection revenues, says mayor

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced the city received higher-than-expected sales tax revenue from the state for the months of May 2021 and June 2021.

“We’re seeing record-setting tax revenues in nearly every category month after month,” said Flaggs. “These revenues should be one of our greatest reminders to continue shopping at home whenever possible. This is a great sign for the future growth and development of this City.”

According to the mayor, the city’s general sales tax, 2% hotel and restaurant tax, and gaming taxes saw significant increases compared to previous years: