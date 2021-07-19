Vicksburg receives higher sales tax collection revenues, says mayor

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced the city received higher-than-expected sales tax revenue from the state for the months of May 2021 and June 2021.
“We’re seeing record-setting tax revenues in nearly every category month after month,” said Flaggs. “These revenues should be one of our greatest reminders to continue shopping at home whenever possible. This is a great sign for the future growth and development of this City.”
According to the mayor, the city’s general sales tax, 2% hotel and restaurant tax, and gaming taxes saw significant increases compared to previous years:
- May 2021 – General sales tax revenues reached $721,829.70, up 2.85% from FY 2020
- May 2021 – 2% hotel and restaurant tax reached $256,800.03, up 59.54% from FY 2020
- June 2021 – Gaming tax revenues reached $603,796.45, an 18.11% increase compared to FY 2020