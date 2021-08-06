Vicksburg receives “Water Treatment Plant of the Year” award for third year in a row

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., the city received the 2021 Water Treatment Plant of the Year award for a third year in a row. The award was presented by the American Water Works Association.

They said overall water quality, plant improvements and energy efficiency were cited as criteria for the selection.

“Having the best water treatment plant in the State of Mississippi for three years in a row just goes to show that Vicksburg is on the move like never before. Our philosophy is to provide the best quality service at the least cost to the taxpayers. Today, we’re continuing to deliver on that promise,” said Flaggs.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen hired ESG Operations, Inc. in 2016 to manage and operation the water treatment plant on Haining Road.