Vicksburg sees increase in sales tax, gaming revenue from 2020

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg’s sales tax revenue has exceeded revenue from the 2020 fiscal year for the second month, according to the city’s accounting department.

According to the Vicksburg Post, a report showed the June state sales tax reimbursements to the city for the general sales totaled $751,080, which is about a 23.4 percent increase over the $608,550 received in 2020.

The report also showed city revenue from gaming is also up from 2020. The reimbursement from the general sales tax totaled $795,267 about 18.97 percent over the 2020 total of $672,296.