Vicksburg teen injured in shooting at New Main apartments

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was injured during a shooting Monday night. The shooting happened at New Main apartments on Alcorn Drive just before 11:00 p.m.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, the teen had been shot multiple times in the legs. He was taken to Merit Health River Region for treatment, and he was later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

There’s no word on the teen’s condition at this time.