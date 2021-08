VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg will commemorate the 20th anniversary of September 11 with a memorial walk and parade.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the event will begin at 9:00 a.m. on September 11 in downtown Vicksburg and follow the route along Washington Street.

Firefighters and law enforcement officers will walk in memory of the victims who lost their lives in the terror attack.