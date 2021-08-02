Vicksburg to post past due fines and warrants online

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – During a board meeting on Monday, Vicksburg leaders voted to approve a resolution to publish information on past due fines and contempt of court warrants on the city’s website.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, the resolution noted the city has more than $3,000,000 in uncollected fines from the past 20 years.

The online database will list the names, city, and state of residency, and the amount owed in past due fines. Even though the database was approved, it is not yet active or accessible.