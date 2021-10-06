Vicksburg Warren Schools offers new app to track school meals

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Warren School District offers a new online service, which allows parents and guardians to view menus and their student’s daily meals online.

Parents can sign up for MealViewer at schools.mealviewer.com or download the MealViewer mobile app and register for a free account to create a profile for their student(s).

For each profile, parents can:

View allergen information

View nutritional information

Favorite certain meals

Set up profiles for their students

“Our students deserve a healthy foundation and nutritious meals each day to help them do their best in the classroom,” said VWSD’s Child Nutrition Manager, Laura Bounds. “This is a great step forward to keep parents informed about their child’s nutritional habits and meal service.”