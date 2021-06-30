Vicksburg woman accused of breaking into church

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a woman for allegedly breaking into a church.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, officers responded to New Life Ministries on Wisconsin Avenue just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25. They said they found Brandi Powers, 30, attempting to leave the area.

She was arrested and charged with business burglary. Powers has also been charged in connection to an auto theft that happened at CJ Williams Mortuary Services on June 21, 2021.

Powers appeared in court on Monday, and her bond was set at $55,000.