Vicksburg woman charged in Friday homicide going to grand jury

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Post reported the Friday night shooting death of a Vicksburg man will be presented to the Warren County grand jury, according to the Vicksburg Police Department.

According to the newspaper, the case is being referred to the grand jury because 37-year-old Shannon Williams, who is accused of shooting 33-year-old Jamal Stowers, had a protective order against Stowers at the time of the incident.

Police officers responded to the call just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 17. When they arrived, they found Stowers outside with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.