Vicksburg woman sentenced in connection to May 2020 homicide

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The woman accused of killing a man in Vicksburg in May 2020 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Summer McGee to 40 years in prison with 30 years to serve and 10 years suspended. According to Vicksburg Daily News, McGee will spend five years on post-release supervision after her 30 year term.

McGee was convicted in the shooting death of Moses Luckett, which happened at New Main Apartments on May 15, 2020. Police said the shooting stemmed from a fight between the suspect and the victim.

According to investigators, McGee was later stopped by Yazoo County deputies on Highway 3 and arrested.