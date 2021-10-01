Vicksburg’s Riverfront Park could face indefinite closure due to maintenance

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said the city’s most popular park could be closed indefinitely due to cost of maintenance and repairs to slide areas.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the city and Warren County own part of the park and lease the northern section of the park from Vicksburg Printing and Publishing Company. The local officials split the cost of repair and maintenance for the park which has been closed since April 2020 because of the safety hazards of the slide.

Officials said the slide repairs are estimated to be $664,585, which has been approved for emergency grants from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

Flaggs said other projects related to the slide repairs could make it too expensive to make the park safe enough to reopen to the public.

The problems mark the second time the city had to close the park because of slides.