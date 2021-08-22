Victims identified in early morning house fire in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were found dead inside of a house that burned in Natchez on Sunday morning, according to the Natchez Democrat.

Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington said the fire department responded to a house fire around 5:30 a.m. at 15 Chatman Road. Adams County Coroner James Lee said the two victims inside were identified as 66-year-old Frank Chatman and 37-year-old Bernard Chatman.

“This is tragic,” Lee said. “I pray God will give this family a shoulder to lean on.”

The home was completely burned by the time firemen arrived on to the scene, said Arrington. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The bodies will be transported to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for autopsies in the coming weeks.

The state fire marshal is actively investigating the incident.