Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall makes stop in Richland

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is now in the City of Richland. Many veterans and loved ones of fallen veterans came out to see the wall and to see the names of the fallen.

There is a tribute to the many Mississippians who lost their lives, as well as the 13 service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan while leaving the county.

“To me, it’s hard because we brought bodies home on our airplanes, and the caskets were just stacked as high as they could stack them from the front to the back. Just room for me to get by on the side. It was tough,” said James A. Lott, who is a veteran, said.

Gus Black, another veteran and a Richland alderman, said, “We got to make sure that those that game the ultimate sacrifice, we honor them, cherish them and never forget them.”

On Saturday, September 18, there will be a cable light ceremony at 7:00 p.m.

The memorial wall will be open 24-hours a day until Monday, September 20 at 8:00 a.m. It is located on Town Square in Richland behind the post office next to the police station.