RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Richland Economic Development Association (REDA) will host the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall September 16 through September 20 on Town Square in Richland.

The Wall will leave at 12:00 p.m. from 3984 Highway 49 in Hattiesburg and arrive at Town Square around 2:00 p.m. It will be open 24 hours a day during its time in Richland.

If you would like to volunteer, contact Stephanie Ward at 601-420-1530 or sward@richlandms.com.