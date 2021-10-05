Vintage Market Days returning to Jackson in October

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Vintage Market Days will take place at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson. The three-day event will take place October 22-24.

“Vintage Market Days is more than a show” said Vintage Market Days co-owner Jana Fuss. “We love adding special touches to make it a special family friendly Vintage event.”

This year’s event will help support the Metropolitan YMCAs of Mississippi.

The event will follow all state and city COVID guidelines that may be in effect at that time.

Tickets can be purchased at the door (Friday – $15 and Sat./Sun. $10) or in advance online. There will be free readmission all weekend.