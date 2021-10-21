Virtual Cooking School to benefit Stewpot Community Services

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Virtual Cooking School, sponsored by BankPlus, will benefit Stewpot Community Services. Mississippi Chefs Derek Emerson and Connor Wolf will be the instructors of the cooking session. The class will be live-streamed from the Farmer’s Table Cooking School in Livingston on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.

Those who purchase tickets can join the chefs and cook live from their kitchen.

According to organizers, everyone who purchases a ticket will receive a meal kit filled with all the ingredients you need to create Chef Emerson & Wolf’s famous Red Beans & Rice recipe. Tickets are $150.00 and can be purchased by clicking here.

Meal kits will be available for pick up on November 9 at CAET in Ridgeland between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m., and on November 10 at Walker’s Drive-In in Jackson between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m.

According to redbeansandrice.org, all proceeds from this event will be used to help support the ministries of Stewpot.