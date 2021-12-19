Visually-impaired student graduates from Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A visually-impaired student has graduated from Jackson State University (JSU).

Cathy Maberry is the youngest person to ever be diagnosed with pseudotumor cerebri. Her doctor’s said she is a medical mystery.

“I don’t even think of it as a disability. I just think of it as an alternative way of living. It also allows me to expound on my abilities that I do have. When it comes to emotions, a lot of people don’t understand. They want you to suck it up. I don’t even call myself ‘blind’, I say ‘visually-impaired’, as you can see,” said Maberry.

Maberry will be pursuing a career in rehabilitation counseling.