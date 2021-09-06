Volunteers needed for Pearl River Clean Sweep 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The fifth annual Pearl River Clean Sweep will take place on Saturday, September 18, starting at 8:00 a.m. Anyone wanting to participate can choose between 20 locations to help cleanup.

Cleanup teams will out along the Pearl River Watershed from its Headwaters in Nanih Waiya, Mississippi, downriver through the Ross Barnett Reservoir, along the border of Mississippi and Louisiana, all the way to Pearlington on the Gulf Coast.

This event is open to all ages and will be held rain or shine. Volunteers are asked to bring a reusable water bottle (no single-use plastic please), gloves, mask, hand sanitizer, and sturdy shoes. Site leaders will distribute cleanup bags.

To sign up and view the various locations, click here.