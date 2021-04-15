VWSD, William Carey partner for education initiative

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – William Carey University and Vicksburg Warren School District entered a partnership on Wednesday to enable students who want to become educations, while saving in tuition costs.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, William Carey launched the “Grow Your Own” program in December 2020. They have partnerships with 15 other school districts in the state.

The program offers the chance for future educators to earn a bachelor’s degree in three years. They earn 12 hours of dual enrollment credits from WCU and can begin working as teacher’s assistants during their second year at the university.