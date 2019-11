JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)–The wait for the Mississippi Lottery is winding down, but preparations for retailers who want to sell tickets are ramping up.



They have to complete an application, pass a background check and be in good standing with the



Department of Revenue. So, far the Mississippi Lottery has received 1600 applications.



Twelve-hundred have cleared the approval process. On November 25th, scratch-off tickets will be sold.

On January 30, Mega Millions and Powerball begins.