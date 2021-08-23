Walk-On’s seeking workers for Ridgeland restaurant

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will open its first restaurant in Ridgeland in September 2021, and they’re working to find employees ahead of the grand opening.

Walk-On’s is seeking up to 200 employees for all positions, including cooks, servers, hosts, bartenders and bussers. Those who are interested may apply online or in-person at the hiring trailer next to the new restaurant, located at 720 Highland Colony Parkway.

The trailer will be at the location Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Candidates are required to bring a valid ID with them to apply.

“We’re so excited to bring a memorable game-day experience and scratch-made dishes to the Ridgeland community,” said Franchisee Matt Gallagher. “As we prepare to open our doors, we are looking for talented candidates to join our family in helping us bring Walk-On’s mouthwatering Cajun cuisine to life. We offer competitive pay, advancement opportunities and flexible hours that sets us apart from our competitors. We look forward to meeting our incredible new team members in the weeks ahead and can’t wait for opening day next month!”