Walk-On’s to hold groundbreaking ceremony in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will break ground on a new restaurant in Ridgeland on Friday, August 6. The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the restaurant’s location at 720 Highland Colony Parkway.

“We’re excited to continue our growth throughout Mississippi and can’t wait to introduce Walk-On’s Taste of Louisiana to Ridgeland,” said Franchisee Matt Gallagher. “There’s nothing like Walk-On’s in the area, so we’re confident that locals will enjoy having a new go-to destination for authentic Cajun cuisine. We can’t wait to meet our new neighbors at the groundbreaking event, and we hope to establish a solid relationship with the people of Ridgeland before we even open our doors.”

The restaurant is expected to open in Fall 2021. Walk-On’s will start hiring up to 200 people to join the team in the weeks ahead.